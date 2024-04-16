SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, April 11, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that made 42 arrests – including 30 wanted fugitives – while seizing narcotics during a one-day, multi-agency law enforcement operation in the Tenderloin and surrounding areas on April 10.

“Our officers will continue to make arrests and hold individuals committing crimes accountable for their actions,” said Chief Scott. “I truly appreciate our hard-working officers and our city partners for their commitment to this effort.”The SFPD reported that the operation, which occurred throughout the day Wednesday, was the latest large-scale enforcement operation that is part of the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center.

Officers seized narcotics including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The SFPD has been increasing enforcement at night around U.N. Plaza and other areas where illegal activity occurs. The operations will continue for the foreseeable future.

Wednesday’s operation included the United States Marshals Service San Francisco Sherriff’s Office, Adult Probation Department, SFPD officers from the Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol/Violence Reduction Team, Tenderloin Plainclothes Team, and the Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team.

“The SFPD would like to thank the assistance of the San Francisco Sherriff’s Office and, who were instrumental in this operation. Our efforts to take wanted suspects off our streets and hold individuals accountable will make streets safer and save lives,” the SFPD said in a statement.