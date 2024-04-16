SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, April 15, the SFPD announced that a $125,000 reward is being offered for information regarding an August 2023 homicide. The SFPD reported that on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 9:43 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a person advising they had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene at the unit block of Kelloch Street and located Relondo Jacori Bell, 22, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and medics responded to the scene, where he later died after being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail The Volkswagen Tiguan depicted in the attached photo is suspected of involvement in the shooting of Bell and it has been recovered.

Investigators are seeking information about the individual(s) associated with this vehicle.

The San Francisco Police Department increased the amount of a reward issued in December 2023 from $25,000 to $125,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Relondo Jacori Bell.

Anyone with details regarding this case may contact the SFPD Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1145 or after hours at the Department Operations Center at 1-415-553-1071, or the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.