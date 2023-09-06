SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Angelleak Duncan, 20, from Oakland, CA for her role in a mass retail theft that transpired on August 25. The SFPD reported that at 5:15 p.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station were conducting patrol in the area of Polk Street and Eddy Street when they spotted a vehicle on the 600 block of Polk that was parked in violation of several California vehicle codes.

Officers contacted the driver regarding the violations and developed probable cause to tow the vehicle. An unidentified passenger fled from the vehicle before officers approached.

While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle for the tow, officers found several bags of suspected stolen property inside of the vehicle. They discovered the property had been stolen in a mass retail theft incident, where multiple subjects ran into a retail store and stole a large amount of merchandise earlier in the day in Pleasanton, CA. Officers determined probable cause existed to arrest the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Duncan. The total monetary amount of property recovered by authorities during this incident is estimated at $19,500.

Duncan was transported by officers to the San Francisco County Jail where she was booked for the following charges: receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), burglary tools (466 PC), misuse of vehicle registration (4462.5 CVC), driving without a license (12500(a) CVC), no proof of insurance (16028(a) CVC), parking more than 18” from curb (22502(a) CVC), right hand lane violation (21650(a) CVC), and proof of insurance (4454(a) CVC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the case is asked to call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.