SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 16, 2024, the San Francisco Police Department disclosed that arrested were made in a series of violent armed robberies that transpired in the region.

Starting on April 25, 2023, a series of violent armed robberies began in the city of San Francisco. The robberies followed a similar modus operandi (M.O) in which the suspect listed an item for sale on an online marketplace, usually a vehicle for under $5,000, and arranged to meet with an interested buyer who was later robbed of their property at gunpoint at the time of the meeting. The suspect later fled the area. Several victims were assaulted and sustained injuries during the robberies.

The robberies occurred at the following locations on the following dates:

-April 25, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

-May 1, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

-May 2, 2023, on the 100 block of Brookedale Avenue

-May 2, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

-May 15, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

-May 18, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

-May 26, 2023, in the area of Ingerson Avenue and Griffith Street

-June 5, 2023, on the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue

The investigations were led by the SFPD Robbery Detail. Through the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified as Jevonte Powell, 19, and Jermaine Williams, 20, both of San Francisco. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for both individuals.

On April 9, 2024, officers located Jevonte Powell and took him into custody. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 and charged with nine counts of robbery (211PC), five counts of kidnapping for robbery (209(b)(1)), 11 counts of assault with a deadly weapon (245PC), and two counts of attempted robbery (664/211 PC).

On April 16, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers took Williams into custody. Williams was charged with three counts of robbery (211 PC) and one count of attempted robbery (664/211 PC).

The investigation spanned nearly one year and involved the coordination of various investigators, officers, and units including Robbery Detail investigators, Bayview Station Violence Reduction Teams, Ingleside Station officers, SFPD’s Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The SFPD indicates anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it to police so that it may be investigated.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with details regarding any of the robberies is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.