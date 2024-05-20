SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 16, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are asking for the public’s help in solving a 2015 homicide. The SFPD reported on November 20, 2015, at approximately 4:43 p.m., Otis Williams, 28, was murdered in the area of Kirkwood Avenue and Newhall Street in the Bayview District.

Investigators have developed new information regarding the 2015 homicide of Otis Williams. The SFPD Investigations Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance for additional information from people who may have witnessed the murder.

The SFPD reported that they have information that additional parties witnessed the homicide and they are being asked to come forward and chat with the SFPD Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with details regarding the case may contact SFPD Investigations Bureau – Major Crimes at 1-415-553-1049, after hours at the Department Operations Center at 1-415-553-1071, or the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444. Individuals can Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.