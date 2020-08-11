ANAHEIM—On August 10, the Oakland Athletics (A’s) nine-game winning streak came to an end as they lost to the Los Angeles Angels in a 10-9 slugfest.

Struggling left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea made the start for the A’s, while right-handed pitcher Julio Tehran started for the Angels. Neither pitcher was sharp as they both got knocked around and had to be pulled from the game in the third inning. As a result, both the A’s and the Angels had to bring in relievers from their bullpens far earlier than they would have liked.

Offense was the story of this game, with both teams scoring runs early and often. The Angels jumped ahead 3-0 as their first four batters of the game got hits against Manaea, culminating in a two-run home run by third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Unfazed, the A’s came roaring back led by third-basemen Matt Chapman’s efforts on offense and defense. They tied up the game in the second inning, with a three run rally against Tehran that began with Chapman hitting a solo home run. An inning later, Chapman hit another home run, this one a two-run blast that gave the A’s the lead for the first time. In the fourth inning, he hit a triple with the bases loaded to extend the A’s lead. Chapman also prevented the Angels from scoring more in the 3rd inning when he made a diving catch of a line drive off the bat of Albert Pujols.

Up until this game, the A’s bullpen had been rock-solid so far this season. But, last night, they failed to hold the big lead. Angels’ center fielder Mike Trout hit two home-runs, the latter coming off of A’s reliever Yusmerio Petit in the eighth inning to break the tie. Shohei Ohtani had tied the game for the Angels in the sixth inning by hitting a two-run home run off A’s pitcher Lou Trivino.

The A’s will try to get back in the win column during Tuesday’s game two of the series.