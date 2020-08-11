SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police’s Homicide Investigation Unit is seeking assistance in solving a 2006 murder case and rewards of $250,000 are being offered, officials said on August 10.

On Monday, August 14, 2006, 17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa Jr was shot multiple times at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets in San Francisco and after 14 years, his homicide remains a cold case. According to the crime bulletin, the office of the mayor approved a reward of $250,000 for information that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects involved in the murder.

A Facebook group named “Justice 4 Aubrey Abrakasa” said that the victim grew up in the Northern Panhandle, where he was killed. Information displayed on the group’s page says he was shot 30 times with an automatic weapon. Paramedics took him to the San Francisco General Hospital, where he died five hours later.

“Aubrey Abrakasa was too busy to join a gang, his parents say. He was either going to school, working at a park or playing basketball. But at 3:15 p.m. Monday, on a day off from his job at Bernal Heights Park, gang violence came to him,” says the statement on the group’s page.

According to the release by the San Francisco Police Department, his mother, Paulette Brown, is determined to defend the case of her son and is an advocate for the families of other murder victims. In 2017 she was featured in a video produced by a nonprofit organization for crime survivors.

“I have come a long way from the day that it happened to now. That’s why I like telling my story because I don’t want anyone else walking in my shoes,” Brown says in the video.

The SFPD is asking anyone who may have information on Abrakasa’s murder to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. For anonymous tips, call (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD.