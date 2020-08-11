SAN FRANCISCO—Drivers are still reporting delays of over an hour to cross the Bay Bridge after a vehicle collision and car fire blocked three lanes Tuesday morning.

According to KRON4, all lanes of westbound Interstate 80 on the Skyway going through downtown San Francisco have reopened as of 7:25 a.m.

Little information regarding the vehicle on fire has been released by officials. San Francisco firefighters responded to the report of a burning car, and discovered it was engulfed in flames according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert at 6:16 a.m. the Chronicle also wrote.

At 6:43 a.m. a collision between two cars occurred near the Fifth Street on-ramp closing a third lane.

The fire was extinguished and all of the vehicles involved in the crash have since been removed from the freeway. There have also been no reports of any immediate injuries or deaths.

Traffic cameras reveal that cars are moving easily through the area but vehicles remain backed up across the Bay Bridge.