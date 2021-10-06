SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Asafo Ia, 32, of San Francisco in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Mission District on October 1.

Officers from Mission Station responded to the 1400 block of Treat Way regarding a homicide investigation. SFPD Homicide investigators were contacted by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office and were advised that a 34-year-old male died, and the death was likely a result of an unreported assault that transpired on Treat Way and Kamille Court on September 28.

The SFPD reported that investigators contacted witnesses who noted the victim was with a group of people in the area of Treat Way and Kamille Court on September 28. The victim was approached by an unknown suspect who punched the victim in the face causing him to fall to the ground, and hit his head. The victim was privately transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained.

Homicide investigators identified the suspect as Asafo Ia. On Monday, October 4, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Ia surrendered himself to San Francisco Homicide investigators. He was subsequently booked at San Francisco County Jail on one count of murder (187 PC), and failure to register as a sex registrant (290.012 PC).

The SFPD is alerting the public that the case remains an open investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.