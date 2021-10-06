SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect involved in a domestic violence case has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department. Authorities reported on May 25, 2018, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Northern Station officers responded to the 2600 block of California Street about a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult female who was being treated by medics for injuries caused by a gunshot. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation determined that the victim and her boyfriend had a verbal argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene.

The SFPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) Investigators took over the investigation for the domestic violence incident. The investigation determined the suspect to be Jo’Vaughn Timms, 35, whose whereabouts were unknown.

On May 27, 2018 at approximately 12:39 p.m. an officer from Northern Station, familiar with the shooting investigation and the suspect spotted Timms at Pierce and Sacramento Streets. The officer stopped Timms and placed him under arrest. Additional officers arrived on scene and searched Timms. During the search, officers discover Timms was in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. He was transported to the San Francisco County Jail and was booked for Attempted Murder (664/187 PC), Willful Infliction of Corporal Injury (273.5 PC), Violation of Emergency protective Order (273.6(a) PC) Assault with Firearm (245(a)(2) PC), and multiple charges related to possession of a loaded and concealed firearm by a felon and prohibited person.

The SFPD SVU Investigators worked with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for the prosecution of the case. On June 7, 2021, he was found guilty by a jury for shooting his girlfriend. Timms was also convicted of the firearm possession and dissuading the victim from testifying. On Friday, October 1, a Superior Court Judge sentenced Timms to 23 years in state prison.

The conviction is part of the month of October which is known as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues (https://ncadv.org/2021DVAM).