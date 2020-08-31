ATLANTA, GA—On Saturday, August 30, the Atlanta Police Department requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate an officer-involved shooting. In a press release from the GBI website, it states:

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:00 p.m., while APD officers were investigating a possible vehicle in a parking lot located near 80 13th Street NE. When officers approached the car, which was later found to be stolen, the vehicle fled from the lot and drove towards officers. One officer was grazed and one APD vehicle struck by the fleeing car. One officer fired his weapon during this incident.”

Once located, the car was driven into a building and damaged. There have been reports that two males were running around the vicinity. There is no evidence that one of the males was shot.

According to the press release, only the officer who was hit by the stolen vehicle was injured, but he was treated at the scene and no other officers were injured during the incident.

