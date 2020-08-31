ST. LOUIS, MO—Two police officers responded to reports of gunshots around 5:45 p.m. at the 3700 block of Hartford on Saturday, August 29, and commenced a search for a victim and a suspect. They heard gunfire and Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, was shot in the head and the second officer suffered a bullet to the leg while trying to get Bohannon to safety, reported St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden during a video press conference.

Both were taken to the hospital with Bohannon, who has been with the police department for three and a half years, critically injured. The second police officer was with the department for under a year was released from the hospital Saturday night.

The suspect forced a couple out of their apartment at gunpoint on the 3500 block of Bingham and barricaded himself inside for almost twelve hours. Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, authorities responded to reports of shooting at the Bingham residence and had a long standoff with the 43-year-old male suspect, who was later taken into custody. No officers were injured during the standoff and no shots were fired.

The SLMPD later announced on Twitter at 8:21 p.m. that Officer Bohannon passed away at the hospital on Sunday, August 30, and that he will be “deeply missed.” They posted a handwritten letter from Bohannon’s family.

Chief Hayden said that eight of his officers have been shot on duty since June 1, and that they are only trying to do their jobs during these difficult times.