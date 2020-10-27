SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has identified the body of a man found burning on a sidewalk on Sunday, October 25. The victim, Eric Moren, 28, was found shortly after 4 a.m. on Russ Street.

Moren was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found after police received a call for what appeared to be a burning pile of debris.

Law Enforcement Today spoke with SFPD Police Sgt. Anthony Pedroza who said, “They came up and saw it was a person. It was an obvious death to them. They called the paramedics…There are no witnesses yet.”

The San Francisco Police Department has not released any additional details about the case beyond noting that it was a suspicious death. San Francisco police officer, Raj Vaswani, tweeted that the case will remain under active investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SFPD anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.