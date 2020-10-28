SAN FRANCISCO—Starting October 27, employees will be allowed to return to work in offices. A 25% indoor capacity limit applies, and masks must also be worn at all times. The city of San Francisco announced this new reopening plan last week as a result of San Francisco recently moving into the yellow tier, which is the least-restrictive tier in California’s color-coded four tier system for reopening. The yellow-tier requires a county to have less than one new daily case per 100,000 in population size, and less than a 2% positivity rate.

Indoor businesses such as gyms, waxing and skin care services will also be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. If cases remain steady throughout the next few weeks, indoor dining, malls, museums, aquarium, places of worship, and other attractions will be allowed to open at 50% capacity by November 3.

If the case rate remains low and stable during the next coming weeks, the city will consider letting more offices open, and increasing the capacity to 50% as well.

“Although this is very good news, we want to emphasize that this movement toward further reopening can only continue if our community continues to adhere to the guidance given by the city and state to reduce transmission,” said the Golden Gate Restaurant Association in a press release.

The release of the new guidelines states that the ultimate goal of the new reopening plan is to allow bars to reopen outdoors, allow more businesses to operate indoors, and to allow more schools to return to in-person learning by mid- November.

San Francisco is currently the first city in California to enter the yellow-tier. Other Bay Area counties such as Napa, Santa Clara and Alameda remain in the moderate “orange” tier.