SAN FRANCISCO–On October 26, officers from the South San Francisco Police Department arrested a burglary gang consisted of 3 people, who are believed to be responsible for nearly 100 burglaries reported across the Bay Area.

Police announced on October 26 that they have recently been investigating a series of burglaries reported in storage lockers and apartment complexes within the Westborough and Downtown Corridor areas.

The identities of the three suspect have been released, and include: Arvin Ibasan, 36 of Crockett, Johnrow Fernandez, 30, of Fairfield, and Hustler Mateverde, 31, of Daly City.

Police said they have reason to believe that the three have committed around 40 burglaries within South San Francisco, and approximately 55 burglaries in other Bay Area counties between May and October of this year. Police had also retrieved stolen property worth several thousand dollars which police said will be returned to the rightful owners.

“Over the last few months, the South San Francisco Police Department has been investigating a series of storage locker facility and apartment complex burglaries in the Westborough and Downtown Corridor neighborhoods. Detectives executed a number of search warrants and ultimately identified the suspects,” stated a press release from police.

The three suspects have been booked into the San Mateo County Jail without incident, and face charges for commercial burglary, attempted burglary and conspiracy. Although all suspects have been arrested, the investigation into the burglaries and motives still remains ongoing.