SAN FRANCISCO—Bars across California will re-open for drinkers on Friday, June 12. This move comes as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to move the state through a methodical four-step process for reopening, with the state of California now moving into Phase 3.

Bars that also serve food have been allowed to serve takeout and delivery since last month. But alcohol-only drinking spots have been closed since March 15, when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered these establishments to shut-down amid the stay-at-home order. Now, alcohol-only drinking spots are now permitted to let customers sit down and drink in their establishments.

However, this does not mean that the doors to every bar will be able to open immediately. California counties that allow their bars to reopen must contact the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and fill out what the CDPH calls a “written attestation”. This document will officially make clear that the county’s total case count, their preparedness to fight an increase in cases, and their county-specific plans to reopen. If this document is approved, the county will be officially allowed to move into Stage 3 of reopening, and this would give the OK for bars to reopen.

Once bars reopen, they must follow state-ordered rules that will be similar to those issued for the reopening of restaurants last month in May. These guidelines will include the usual social distancing requirement of maintaining six feet between patrons, plus decreasing the maximum occupancy, and taking preventative measures such as frequent disinfecting.