BAY AREA—BART is temporarily changing its schedule as ridership has declined due to the shelter in place until further notice.

Beginning Monday, March 23, BART’s weekday service will change from starting service at 5 a.m. and ending at midnight, to ending at 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 28, weekend service will open at 8 a.m.—instead of 6 a.m. on Saturdays—and end at 9 p.m. instead of midnight as currently scheduled.

All riders must board a train by 8:45 to be guaranteed service to their destination and train frequency will remain the same. For riders affected by the change of service, BART recommends their Trip Planner to view canceled trains and find alternate routes to their destination.

BART continues to monitor ridership as data reveals a heavy decline starting March 16, the day the Official Health Order was released. Compared to February, ridership this week has shown up to an 89% decline—Sunday’s ridership was not yet reported.