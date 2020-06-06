BART Will Add More Trains On June 8

SAN FRANCISCO- On Friday, June 5, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) announced they will add 3 extra commute trains on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill and Daly City, starting on June 8 via Twitter. And they are planning on opening the Milpitas and Berryessa stations on June 13. The two stations will add 13-minute of travel time for the Green and Orange lines.

As a part of the “15-Step Plan” to welcome back riders as region reopens, BART will be able to run 15-minute headways on the current busiest line during rush hours after adding the extra trains. According to BART, there will be 3 trains originating at 6:16 am, 6:46 am, 7:16 am at Pleasant Hill; in the afternoon, the 3 trains will originate at 3:55 pm, 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm at Daly City. Meanwhile, they will continue to track the ridership data to ensure where they need to add more trains.

“While ridership remains 90+% below June projections, ridership has been inching upwards. BART monitors ridership data to see where added trains may be needed,” reads the statement on Twitter.

For more details on the new schedules and stations added, visit the Bay Area Rapid Transit website.