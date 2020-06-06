SAN FRANCISCO—At 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire at 949 Connecticut Street in Potrero Hill. At 2 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department Media’s Twitter reported that the two-alarm fire had been contained. One adult was injured from smoke inhalation but was treated at the scene. No structures were damaged.

In an update, Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter of the SFFD said that the fire resulted from the use of illegal fireworks by multiple juveniles. He added that the fire was driven by winds at rates of 25 to 40 miles per hour and occurred in “heavy timber and brush.”

The department reported “thick smoke” from the grass fire which prompted evacuations at 1:30 p.m. in the 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Dakota Street, the 800 and 900 blocks of Missouri Street, and the 1500 and 1600 blocks of 23rd Street in San Francisco.