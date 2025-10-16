SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, October 14, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced that Clyde Darn, 61, was charged with multiple felonies in connection with narcotics trafficking in the Tenderloin District. Darn was arraigned on October 13, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the allegations.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800(a)(1)), carrying a loaded firearm (PC 25850(a)), having a concealed firearm (PC 25400(a)(2)), possession of ammunition (PC 30305(a)(1)), four counts of possession of fentanyl and other controlled substances while armed (PC 11370.1(a)), possession for sale (H&S 11351), with an allegation that they possessed a substance containing fentanyl exceeding 100 grams by weight (H&S 11370.4(c)(1)(B)) and an allegation that he was armed at the time (PC 12022(c)).

The weight enhancement alleged in this case is pursuant to new laws that were enacted with the passage of Prop 36. He is also charged with possession for sale cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

According to court documents, on October 4, at 12:23 a.m., the defendant allegedly walked to a location on the 600 block of Ellis Street while holding a backpack full of narcotics.

Allegedly he stopped in front of a business and put the bag down and grabbed a camouflage backpack then spoke with multiple people and walked back and forth. Officers with the San Francisco Police Department on patrol saw multiple individuals congregating on the 600 block of Ellis Street and got out of their patrol car and walked towards the crowd.

When the defendant spotted officers, and the group of people, he dispersed immediately and walked in different directions.

The officer saw the camouflage backpack on the ground in front of the location on the 600 block of Ellis Street and located a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum revolver handgun inside the backpack and letters and credit cards in in the backpack. Darn allegedly returned to the 600 block of Ellis Street and officers responded and arrested him.

At the time of the arrest, he was allegedly holding the backpack and officers found 224.9 grams of fentanyl, 36.7 grams of methamphetamine, 26.5 grams of cocaine base, 30.2 grams of suspected heroin, pills, 49.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and clear plastic bags in the backpack.

Darn was moved to be detained by the SFDA’s Office pending trial without bail because of the public safety risk he poses. The court set no bail for the defendant, and he remains in custody. He is expected in court on October 21, for preliminary hearing.

The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with details

should contact the Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.