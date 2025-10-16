SAN FRANCISCO—Jennifer Arin, who taught at San Francisco State University since 1999, has recently been honored with the Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowship.

The Jody and Harry Friedman Family Foundation established the fellowship, honoring the late Jeopardy! game show host in 2021, providing financial aid to educators serving minority-serving institutions or community colleges.

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation chose Arin as one of the nationwide recipients for the fellowship. She must take part in the Media Educators Conference from Wednesday, October 22, 2025, to Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Television Academy’s North Hollywood campus. It connects the classroom with media educators, enhancing the curriculum with seminars on what is trending in the television industry with prominent leaders.

Currently, Arin is a lecturer at San Francisco State University’s College of Health and Social’s Department of English Language and Literature. She engages her students through an innovative way becoming more proficient writers.

She is a published poet and essayist of “Ways We Hold” and a chapbook, “The Roots of Desire.” Her essays and poetry are published in both United States and Europe. Publications like The AWP Writer’s Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle, Gastonomica, Puerto del Sol, Poet Lore, ZYZZYVA, and the Chronicle of Higher Education.

She wrote and/or hosted poetry segments for diverse radio programs. She translated the French-to-English accompaniment documents about Hergé, the Belgian creator of Tintin, for the Steven Spielberg and Peter Jackson’s film Adventures of Tintin’s (2011).

National Endowment for Humanities and PEN Writers awarded her grants, Poet & Writers granted her a Writers-On-Site residency, Distinguished Faculty Award for Excellence in she acquired a Teaching from San Francisco State University and two Excellence Advising Awards from NACADA (National Academic Advising Award).