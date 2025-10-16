On Wednesday morning of October 15, 2025, at approximately 4:15 a.m. in the morning, a fire broke out at the 2,500 block of Chestnut Avenue between Baker Street in the Marina District of an unoccupied and under construction three-story residential building.

Upon arriving at the scene in the early morning, the firefighters found heavy flames coming from the second floor. The fire then rapidly spread to the third floor and an adjacent building. At approximately five o’clock, about 145 firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire.

There were injuries to two firefighters after falling through a hole in the floor on the third floor to the second floor, which was a drop of about ten feet, and they went to a local hospital to be evaluated for back injuries, but they are in stable condition. Another firefighter suffered shoulder and arm injury from overexertion due to ‘salvage and overhaul’ after the fire was contained.

By six o’clock, the fire was under control. After six o’clock, residents of the nearby homes were allowed to come back.

According to San Francisco Fire Department, the unfinished façade of the building with its exposed wires, wood and wall materials may have led to the fire spreading.

Due to the spread of the fire, it affected other nearby buildings causing four other residents of an adjacent home to be turned out onto the streets, but they are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.