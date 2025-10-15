SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, October 6, 2025, the brother, Robert Ocheltree, spoke with the wife, Paula Truong, at the door at Westwood Highlands, saying Thomas Russell Ocheltree went golfing, losing his phone.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at approximately 1:23 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ocheltree performed a welfare check at 900 block of Monterey Boulevard, after not hearing from family for almost a week.

There wasn’t a response upon calling on family, so Ocheltree shattered a glass panel on the door to discover their corpses. San Francisco police and firefighters were notified.

The bodies’ identities were: 57-year-old husband Thomas ‘TR’ Russell Ocheltree and 53-year-old wife Paula Truong and their daughters 12-year-old Alexandra Ocheltree and nine-year-old Mackenzie Ocheltree.

Neighbors noticed that the family’s trash cans had been brought outside Sunday but hadn’t been brought back indoors Monday.

The deaths are currently under investigation as a murder-suicide, suspicious with criminal intent. This incident was isolated with no threat to the public. Although this case is still pending, it seemed as though it had been the work of a single assailant, who is thought to be the mother/wife of the household, Paula Truong, because the daughters’ and husband’s corpses were found in their own beds while she was found hanging in the garage.

The motive is severe financial distress. The family had many failed businesses, including a coffee business, deli, auto repair garage and liquor store. Truong had credit card debt, and a bank sued her. Due to a $2.24 million default mortgage, the Monterey Boulevard house had been under foreclosure.