SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect connected to a Bayview shooting that occurred on May 25. The SFPD reported that Cenious Brewster, 27, of San Francisco was arrested on Friday, August 20.

On May 25, at approximately 9:27 a.m., officers from Bayview Station responded to the area of Ingalls Street and Carroll Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers located a 30-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim noted he was driving his vehicle southbound on Ingalls Street when an unknown suspect began shooting at him from a vehicle that was traveling the opposite direction. The victim was struck three times by the gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) developed information identifying Brewster as the culprit. On August 20, a Bayview Station officer was walking his foot beat in the area of 3rd Street and Wallace Avenue, who was familiar with Brewster from prior police contacts, spotted him exiting a business on 3rd Street. The officer, who knew Brewster had an active warrant for his arrest took him into custody without incident.

Brewster was later transported to San Francisco Sheriff’s Department and booked on charges of attempted murder (664/187 PC), discharging a firearm in a negligent manner (246.3 PC), and felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the incident. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

