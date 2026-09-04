HOLLYWOOD—You know you are dealing with a good series when you can binge watch the entire season in a single day if time permits it. I’m referring to Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” on Netflix. Now, look this series is not great for its writing. The dialogue is not stellar and some of the things that unfold are just so crazy it’s not possible it could truly happen. With that said, we are onto season 3 of the series. Now, it was noted a few months back, the third season was to be the final season.

Well, when the ratings and views go up, of course things can always change, and the audience will see a season 4 of the series I’m assuming in 2027. With that said, season 3 felt like it was prepared the groundwork for the endgame because how can I best say this without too many spoilers. People started to die. Characters I didn’t suspect, and a few teasy moments had me aghast a few times.

Yeah, Mr. Perry likes to toy with viewers because in the first 3 episodes I thought 2 central characters were dead, only to discover it was a ‘gotcha moment.’ For starters, the audience was getting to see the aftermath of all the Bellarie clan being halted off to jail after Horace turned over evidence to the FBI. However, both Norman and Horace indulge in a shootout that spoiler alert: leaves a bloody mess with fates unknown. Yes, there are literal cliffhangers galore for this season, where it makes you eager for the next episode to see what unfolds.

Rain has stepped into the world of owning her own strip club, but not aware that it had ties to the mob. Rain I love her, but as Kimmie explained early on its time to leave that world behind. Angel was dealing with the realization that he may have screwed up the good thing he had with Horace who is still hiding the truth about his sexuality. The Horace from season 1 and 2 of “Beauty in Black” is not the same in season 3. This guy is much more cutthroat and vicious.

Horace is not someone to screw around with because if you do, he will come for blood. There was not much from Roy this season, same with Jules until the big finale where he came in guns blazing, but the cliffhanger is setting the stage for season 4 if it’s truly the end for an all-out war where revenge will be at the top of the list. Olivia was still in hot water with that debt she owed, while Mallory I love this woman. Her iciness is refreshing to witness as she has a no care attitude, just as Charles and Varney became closer in the mix of obvious danger.

The power dynamics between Horace and Kimmie were fun to watch. It became clear that Horace was back to claim what is his, and Kimmie was having to grapple with the notion she still has power, but not the level of power she was used to having. Is “Beauty in Black” trashy? Absolutely. Is it vile at times? Absolutely? Is it so captivating to watch to the point you cannot turn your eyes away?

Yes. I’m doing my best not to spoil too much, but what I can say is you will witness shifting dynamics that will be fun to unfold. I’m not sure if the first 8 episodes of season 3 are the only episodes for the season, or if there are more episodes to come based on the previous 2 seasons. One thing that is certain, season 4 is the end of the series, so expect more bodies to drop. The first 8 episodes of season 3 of “Beauty in Black” is available on Netflix.

Written By LaDale Anderson