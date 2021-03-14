MICHIGAN — On Friday, March 12, 4 people in the state of Michigan split the third-largest lottery prize in US history and the largest lottery prize in the state of Michigan according to Michigan lottery officials. The names have not been released. They won the big jackpot on January 22. The officials also stated that the 4 people are members of an Oakland County lottery club called The Wolverine FLL Club. The group chose to take a lump-sum payment of $776 million. After taxes, the club will take home $557 million. The winning ticket was bought at a Kroger in Novi, Michigan.

The club’s attorney and representative Kurt D. Panouses published a press release talking about how they ended up purchasing the tickets and what they plan to do with the money. “A club member saw a sign that the jackpot was up to $1 billion and remembered that they hadn’t bought their tickets yet, so they pulled into the Kroger,” said Panounses. He then stated, “This kind of money will impact the families of our club members for generations to come. We plan to stay humble and pay it forward through charitable giving in southeast Michigan.”

Kroger was entitled to a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket but they are planning to donate it to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “When you play of course you dream of winning, but the reality of it has been incredible,” Panouses said