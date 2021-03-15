CELEBRITY — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together despite recent reports saying that the couple split. On Saturday morning March 13 the couple’s representative made a statement to CNN to clarify that they are continuing their relationship and are “working through some things.” The representative also stated that they are still engaged.

Below is the timeline of their relationship

April 2017 in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez shared that she and Rodriguez went out to dinner after the two ran into each other while Rodriguez was having lunch.

In March 2017 Rodriguez confirmed in an interview with The View that they’ve been dating. He said “It’s obvious, we’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

In March 2019 Lopez and Rodriguez became engaged. Rodriguez popped the question during a romantic beach getaway.

It will be the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.