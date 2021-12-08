SAN FRANCISCO—Several suspects were arrested by the San Francisco Police Department on November 26 during an auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation. Officers were patrolling the area of Fulton and Lyon Streets at approximately 4:55 p.m., when they spotted a white sedan actively casing multiple vehicles.

Officers moved in and contained the vehicle as well as the two suspects inside. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene, but officers pursued them on foot, took them into custody, and placed them under arrest. The suspects were identified as Donnell Lee Mark, 28, of Vallejo, and a 15-year-old juvenile from San Francisco. Officers searched the suspected vehicle and located a fully operational “ghost gun” as well as personal belongings and several items of evidence linking them to numerous auto break-ins.

Mark was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of second-degree burglary (459(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of burglary tools (466 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), possession of an assault weapon in California (30605(a) PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), parole violation (3056 PC), transportation of a machine gun (32625(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), armed in the commission of a felony (12022(a)(1) PC), privately manufactured handgun (29180(g) PC), and resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC).

The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked on charges of: second degree burglary (459(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of burglary tools (466 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), possession of an assault weapon in California (30605(a) PC), felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), minor in possession of a firearm (29610 PC), minor in possession of live ammunition (29650 PC), transportation of a machine gun (32625(a) PC), privately manufactured handgun (29180(g) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), armed in the commission of a felony (12022(a)(1) PC), and misuse of vehicle registration (4462.5 CVC).

Later that day, in a second and unrelated incident, officers were in the area of Bay and Kearny Streets as part of the citywide auto burglary and armed robbery abatement operation. At approximately 6:54 p.m., officers spotted a white sedan actively casing vehicles in a nearby parking lot. Officers recognized the vehicle as the same vehicle wanted in connection with several auto-burglaries and at least one armed robbery in San Francisco.

The vehicle stopped in the parking lot and three suspects exited. Officers approached the suspects who got back inside the car and started to flee the scene. The vehicle turned south on The Embarcadero. Officers deployed spike strips in the roadway, puncturing all four of the suspected vehicle tires. The suspects continued to flee and led police on a chase to Interstate 280 and back onto city streets before ending in the area of 3rd Street and Evans Avenue. During the pursuit, the suspecedt vehicle struck a number of other vehicles. One occupant of one of the victim vehicles reported suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

At the termination point of the pursuit, all three suspects exited the car and attempted to flee on foot. Officers pursued each suspect and took them into custody without further incident. The suspects were identified as Elijah Ifopo, 23, of San Francisco, Ajay Balaoro, 24, of San Francisco, and Caleb Tuimavave, 21, of Daly City. While fleeing from officers, Ifopo discarded a loaded firearm with an extended magazine that was located and secured by officers. Officers also located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine in Balaoro’s waistband after he was taken into custody. Officers subsequently searched the suspect vehicle and located personal belongings and several items of evidence linking them to numerous auto break-ins.

While taking one of the suspects into custody, one officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Ifopo, Tuimavave, and Balaoro, were taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the several charges.

Ifopo was booked on charges of; felon in possession of a firearm (29900(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), possession of a large-capacity magazine (32310(a) PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), second-degree burglary (459(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of burglary tools (466 PC).

Tuimavave was booked on charges of; second-degree burglary (459(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of burglary tools (466 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), vehicle registration fraud (4463(a) CVC), felony hit and run (20001(a) CVC), felony reckless evading (2800.2(a) CVC), and hit and run (20002(a) CVC).

Balaoro was booked on charges of; second-degree burglary (459(a) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of burglary tools (466 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC), conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), and possession of a large-capacity magazine (32310(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.