SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, May 22, a two-alarm fire broke out just before noon at a Bluemercury cosmetics store located in Laurel Village. The fire was contained by 12:38 p.m. according to officials.

The cosmetic shop suffered the most damage and the surrounding businesses, an ACE Hardware and a First Republic Bank, were impacted slightly.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

Surrounding businesses did remain open while crews made progress extinguishing the fire. Some traffic was expected during the clean-up and civilians were told to avoid the area.

The San Francisco News contacted Bluemercury Cosmetics for a statement but did not hear back before print.