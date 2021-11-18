SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, November 16, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to confirm Max Carter-Oberstone to the San Francisco Police Commission. In October, the Mayor of San Francisco nominated Carter-Oberstone to serve on the Police Commission, the seven-member body charged with setting policy for the SF Police Department and conducting disciplinary hearings when police conduct charges are filed. Carter-Oberstone was raised in San Francisco and is an attorney who specializes in appellate litigation and police reform.

“Max Carter-Oberstone’s experience advancing criminal justice reform efforts and community policing comes at a critical time for public safety in our city, and I am proud to have nominated him to the Police Commission,” said Mayor Breed. “I am confident that his experience growing up in San Francisco and advocating for our diverse communities will help to continue pushing forward the work of this commission while ensuring that all San Franciscans feel safe and represented.”

According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office, Carter-Oberstone currently serves as the Orrick Justice Fellow at the Policing Project at New York University Law School, where he handles legislative and litigation initiatives. He has drafted model laws that regulate various aspects of policing and has advised policymakers on police reform efforts. He also designed and implemented litigation strategies focused on constitutional doctrines that affect community-police relations.

“It’s an incredible honor to be able to serve my native City in such an important capacity. San Francisco has made significant improvements to its policing policies, but the work of reform remains unfinished. I look forward to implementing policies that reflect our shared values around democratic accountability and equal justice under the law,” says Carter-Oberstone.

Carter-Oberstone is also a Senior Associate in Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s Supreme Court & Appellate Practice Group, where he litigates a range of matters in the U.S. Supreme Court and other appellate courts. Before joining Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, he was an Associate Deputy Solicitor General at the California Department of Justice. He represented the state, state agencies, and constitutional officers in dozens of appellate matters, principally before the U.S. and California Supreme Courts.

“It is so refreshing to have a Police Commissioner who has technical knowledge of how the system works and the lived experience of an African American who grew up in San Francisco. I know Mr. Oberstone will be an asset as we create policies that better serve all San Franciscans,” said Malia Cohen, President of the San Francisco Police Commission.

He is a graduate of Stanford Law School and Georgetown University and currently lives in Nob Hill.