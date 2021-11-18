UNITED STATES—We all engage in it, some much more than others, I’m talking about retail therapy. It seems in 2020 during the thick of the pandemic that we were all sheltered from engaging in it. When I talk about retail therapy I mean actually visiting the brick and mortar stores people. Not online shopping. Why? There are some major differences between the two even if people seem to think that is NOT the case people.

So is retail therapy a good thing or a bad thing? Well it depends on the situation. If you’re spending because there are things that you need you’re in a good spot. However, if you are spending for the simple fact of spending then we have something to discuss people. Goods are goods at the end of the day and if you’re purchasing items that are never being used it raises the question as to why did you purchase that item to begin with?

I will argue in June 2020, July 2020, August 2020, I found some of the best and I mean the best deals every at retailers. You have to remember so many retailers had their doors closed to the public for about 3 to 4 months to implement COVID-19 protocols and to find ways to ensure the safety of their workers and customers. I mean people I got Levi jeans for $5 at some top-notch department stores. I got designer shoes that not in a million years did I think I could afford at nearly 75 to 80 percent off.

Retailers had a massive amount of inventory from the previous season or the current season that they HAD TO GET RID OF. As a result, the consumer got bargains on top of bargains on top of bargains that you will NEVER and I mean NEVER see again people. That is the unfortunate side effect and I hope you took advantage of it. As a result I did a vast majority of most of my Christmas shopping in 2020 and some for 2021 last summer. The problem some people spent a lot more than they needed and as a result they had regrets. Buyer’s remorse something we all experience was in major effect in 2020 and really is in effect in 2021 with the high rates of inflation.

The pandemic put a lot of retailers out of actual business. Some completely focused on online only and some were forced to close their doors completely. Why? Retailers were not able to survive having their doors closed for such an extensive period of time. It was terrible and I mean terrible to lose retailers that had been around for decades and in a matter of months they are completely gone people.

Does retail therapy actually do anything for your mood? For some people I know, it does. If they are in a funk it takes them out of that funk for the time being, but a week later they are complaining about items purchased that they want to return because it was a silly purchase, one that was not needed people. At the same time, retail therapy is a good thing for exercise. Why? It forces you to move, it’s not like you’re sitting at a computer all day just clicking on things. When you go to the mall or the brick-and-mortar stores you’re moving and it’s better to move than to not move.

In addition, you get to interact with people, you get to touch items you get to see the fabric and actually SEE what it is you’re about to spend your money on looks like in the flesh. You don’t get that same experience with online shopping. I think retail therapy is more needed in 2021 because of the current inflation rise so it allows people to destress for a little. Is the cost of some goods a bit higher than expected?

Yes, unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. There are deals out there people, especially right now with Black Friday deals being released earlier than ever in 2021 to give consumers a leg up on getting that holiday shopping done earlier than normal. Retail therapy has its pros and cons, I think there are more pros than cons, the biggest being you just have to be aware of what you spend and not buy just to buy or to make yourself feel better. Get things you need and sometimes splurge to get something you want. However, remember if you REALLY DO NOT WANT IT DO NOT BUY IT!

Written By Zoe Mitchell