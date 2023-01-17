SAN FRANCISCO—A body was found in the water near the San Francisco Ferry Building on Sunday, January 15. Police are now investigating.

Police received a report at around 10:00 a.m. At around 10:21 a.m. detectives and SFFD personnel arrived to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza to recover the body. The person, who has not been identified yet, was declared dead on the scene.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The medical examiner is taking over this case to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.