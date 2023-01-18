SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department cordoned off a section of Geary Boulevard on Tuesday, January 17, after a shots fired call was made.

Residents heard the shots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street. Police arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.

A witness told KTVU they saw someone run into the Institute of Aging which is a building located nearby.

By 8 a.m., about half a dozen SWAT officers ran into that same building. It is unknown if an arrest was made.

The San Francisco News reached out to SFPD for more information but did not hear back before print.