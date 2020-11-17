SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Fire Department released on their Twitter page, that on Sunday, November 15 a body was found in the Pacific Ocean, off Point Lobos which is located on San Francisco’s northwest edge.

Around 8:47 a.m., authorities received a report of a “person stuck” in the water around Sutro Baths, according to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Citizen app. Firefighters responded and around 8:50 a.m., they had a helicopter and firefighter boats make their way to the scene.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department’s social media platforms, upon arrival, the individual was determined to be deceased.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S.C.G. Pacific Area has taken over the investigation, the SFFD reported.

Additional information about the identity of the victim and the details surrounding their death has not yet been released to the public.