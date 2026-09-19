HOLLYWOOD—I worried this might happen, and the confirmation came this week on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Yes, Steffy Forrester is pregnant with Carter Walton’s child! Cue the mayhem because that is what is about to erupt. Carter and Steffy have been lying to Finn and Daphne’s faces for weeks now and the culmination transpired this week.

Why? Steffy was no longer able to hide the truth, and she planned to spill the truth to Finn. Finn as I have stated has been fiercely loyal to this woman for years, despite the constant BS he has had to deal with it. I mean being ‘killed’ by your mother, kidnapped by your crazy daughter, stalked by your mother-in-law, your lover cheating on you with her ex-husband, that’s a lot of people. This could be the incident that finally breaks Finn and Steffy for good.

I don’t see Finn just taking this news without any pushback. His wife cheating on him is one thing, it happened before. This time she has gotten herself pregnant, with her co-worker of all people. Carter has wanted a child for years, and it seems he’s finally going to get it. Now, could the powers that be at “B&B” put Steffy in a situation where she suffers a miscarriage? It is very possible, but if that is to be the case, how does it happen?

Then we have to talk about the Daphne of it all. She can’t conceive her own child, so knowing her husband did it with her best friend, that is indeed going to sting people. Ridge is going to be intermingled with this mayhem learning his best friend, has slept with his daughter. Truth be told, I could potentially see Carter booted from Forrester Creations as a result of this bombshell. I am very intrigued to see this fallout as it occurs in the coming weeks.

What is it with Electra and Dylan that the writers feel this need to keep them together despite them needing to be apart. These two are boring, and I hate to say it, but Will has screwed Electra more times than she has to him. I don’t care about their love affair; it’s not intriguing. I mean we have Dylan’s mother, Darcy in the mix now, Katie rooting for Electra and Will getting back together and these two constantly longing for one another. Jeez, they’ve been together, what maybe a little over a year at best?

Electra and Will are not Brooke and Ridge, and I don’t think there ever will be. I’m only chatting about this because that is the only other storyline on the soap opera at the current moment. There are still people telling Electra to steer clear of Will like Eric and RJ, while Bill is letting his son know there are other women in the sea and not to be bogged down by Electra.

This latest bombshell involves Carter wanting Steffy to pass out her bundle of joy as a surrogate for him and Daphne. This is downright bonkers and crazy for Carter to even think this. It is unbelievable that Carter is this unhinged and starting to spiral. He is terrified that everything he has always wanted in life could blow up in the matter of a confession. There is no way Steffy can agree to this right? Would she do this “B&B” fans.