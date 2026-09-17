HOLLYWOOD—When will the mole be discovered? That is the question on “The Oval.” This week’s episode, ‘Twenty-Four Hours’ witnessed the audience seeing Jason trying to kill Allan, but Jimmy came to his rescue and scared Jason off. Jimmy had questions, but Allan was so out of breath he couldn’t comprehend what was unfolding but alluded to that ‘woman’ sending Jason to Allan’s place about that money.

Oh my God, this presidential approach being taken to the narrative for this series is not giving no matter how hard Tyler Perry tries to make it look. Kyle and Donald discovered that Jason Franklin was at his apartment and tried to kill him. Kyle and Donald realized that Jason is coming after the people that can mark him, but Allan has no idea that The White House knows he is the leak.

Perry trying to make Hunter a hero as the series is coming to an end is a bit laughable to be audience. Simone was champing Eli and his will as Vice President; she even got Simone pushing as her cheerleader. Yes, this woman wants vengeance and Simone has a point: make a move or they might die. Victoria learned that Jason tried to kill Allan but laughed at the notion that he didn’t actually finish the job. This prompted Jason to call his mother and taunt her yet again.

Threats were traded between mother and son, as it became apparent Jason was getting nervous. He hated being called a freak. He planned on stabbing her to death. Kyle learned that Senator Harding is going to speak to Eli, so things are in motion for a late meeting and things are getting spilled. Jason, desperate for help reached out to Hunter to explain Victoria tried to have him killed. Jason you are indeed crazy; you have killed people, and Hunter trying to reason with him doesn’t work.

It is apparent Hunter has a soft spot for Jason, but when is he going to realize his son is a serious danger. So the drug cartel planned to block off Richard’s street to get his hands on his money. However, things got interesting when Max showed up and then Richard. They were asking for Barry, but I don’t think they realize they’re messing with federal agents and they’re about to have some bad results. Threats were made, just as we witnessed a ceasefire between Lilly and Donald. Donald asked Lilly for a divorce and acknowledged all his sins of the past, which left Lilly speechless to say the least.

Eli had a meeting with Senator Harding, and he spilled all the secrets of what is unfolding with the current administration and the scandal taking place. Eli stop beating around the bush and spill it. Senator Harding received the hard drive from the reporter before she was killed! Oh, this is getting very juicy. Donald had a meeting with Dilva, Victoria and Hunter, and learned that Senator Harding is meeting with Eli where details are being spilled and hard drives of the reporter’s tale are already circulating.

Donald proposed killing the Vice President to kill the story. I don’t know if that is possible. Max spilled to Richard and Nancy that they’re dealing with a Mexican drug cartel, and Barry may have been mixed up with the wrong people. This prompted Max to reach out to Sam. Sam as expected showed up, and more threats were issued and Sam spilled that he is not afraid to make moves and guns were drawn.

Lilly informed Bobby that Donald is granting her a divorce. Lilly, you hit it right on the tail: Donald wants to be with Kyle. Bobby doesn’t trust the circumstances, but Lilly does. Bobby requested Lilly to retrieve a very important bag from her apartment. Isaac met with his Russian mark and Agent Cross asking for Eli to be taken out sooner than later. Cross was desperate and even the Russian mark realized doing things too early is risky. How is this guy smarter than Eli, as Cross proposed ambushing Eli where he takes a run.

Eli spilled to Simone and Priscilla everything he told Senator Harding who believed what was told. He noted they have to be on extra alert with more agents, but you cannot trust Agent Cross people. Eli spilled Senator Harding is going to launch an investigation and revealed that the reporter had her story drafted on a hard drive. The final moments of the episode witnessed Jimmy taking money from that couch cushion in Allan’s apartment. Yeah, that money is a dead curse. Next week’s episode of “The Oval” looks like the mayhem intensifies even more.