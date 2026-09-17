HOLLYWOOD—On September 16, Fremantle Production company shared the news that they are currently in talks with a new studio complex deal in Georgia. Deadline first reported that negotiations are in the works to move the production of American Idol from Hollywood to Atlanta, Georgia.



Season 25 of American Idol featuring Lionel Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan as the judges will be filmed in Atlanta.



Georgia’s state tax incentives combined with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Wealth Tax are driving forces of the move.



Georgia Economic Development reports that there is a 20 percent transferable income tax on qualified spending with and extra 10 percent credit if the company agrees to use the state’s promotional log on the finished project bringing the total tax incentive to 30 percent.

The incentive is not received until the production company spends the first $500,000. Then, there are no annual/project limits on the total credits once production company may earn. There is no expiration date either.



Many talented singers from Georgia have been featured over the last two decades (24 episodes) of American Idol.



Diana DeGarmo, was a Season 3 Runner-Up, hailing from Atlanta, DeGarmo went on to build a highly successful career on Broadway and other national theater productions.



Willie Spence was the Runner-Up for Season 19. The Georgia native took second place singing R & B and Soul.



Meghan Danielle, Season 21 Runner-Up from Douglasville, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta made it to the top two singing Christian and Country music.



18-year-old, Nalley Slater, a high school student attending the Lovett School in Atlanta completed in Season 23, advancing to the top 14 with his blend of gospel/rock/and R & B music.



Season 11 Winner, Phillip Phillips was born in Albany, and raised in Leesburg, Georgia. Phillips is still the sole Idol Champion of Georgia today. According to reports, his coronation of “Home,” became the top-selling single in American Idol history.



Caleb Lee Hutchinson, of Dallas, Georgia’s deep voice thrilled the audience when he became the Season 16 Runner Up



Lauren Alaina, Season 10 Runner Up, hails from Rossville, Georgia. Alaina went on to have a country music career with many number one hits, including “Road Less Traveled.”



Two more Idol greats are from nearby Birmingham, Alabama.



Ruben Studdard, who was born in West Germany, raised in Birmingham, AL earned the nickname, “The Velvet Teddy Bear,” when he won Season 2 with his smooth singing voice in his Gospel-Rhythm and Blues vocals.



Birmingham native, and American Idol winner of Season five, Taylor Hicks entertained the audience with his signature soul style.



The infamous Georgia Aquarium, The World of Coca-Cola Museum and the low cost of living, and southern hospitality are added bonuses for those moving to the deep south.



A gallon of regular gasoline in Atlanta, Georgia is approximately $4.03. In Hollywood Hills, gasoline currently is about $6.09 per gallon. A gallon of regular milk in Beverly Hills is between $4.25-$5.19 per gallon. In Atlanta, Georgia the same milk costs $3.19.







