UNITED STATES—What is the right time frame for adequate exercising in a given week? There is the recommendation that you should have at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. That is around 30 minutes of physical activity 5 days per week. We already know most Americans are barely exercising in a single day. With that said, I typically exercise 3 to 4 days a week, mainly a lot of cardio with an intermingling of weight training.

However, I want to change that to lose some weight. I feel I can reach my goal by increasing my physical activity to around an hour of cardio per day, in addition to another hour to with strength training with weights, pushups and sit-ups amongst other things. Now there are lot of people when it comes to exercise, there is this disbelief they have to go to the gym.

Look, having a gym membership is not going to guarantee that you will actually exercise. I know so many people with gym memberships who never use them. They are paying a monthly fee and still refuse to go to the gym. Why? The day is too long, they don’t have the time, they don’t feel like doing it, the list goes on and on. You have the intent to do the right thing, but you don’t do it and as a result, you’re simply tossing money in the trash.

What can you do to change that? Utilize the environment around your home. Walk up and down the steps instead of taking the elevator. A couple of rounds up and down the stairs at your home is a form of physical activity. Jumping Jacks don’t cost any money and that is plenty of physicality. You can easily do pushups and sit-ups on the floor. All you need is a flat surface and a exercise mat. In addition, if you don’t want to be concerned about the sanitation at the gym, invest in an elliptical machine for your home.

This truly can get you moving instead of just sitting and watch TV, you can be exercising while watching television. You also have the option to purchase a treadmill if you want a light job in the contents of your own home. This helps you build stamina and improve your cardio at the same time.

You can even just do 30 minutes of just walking about your home to ensure your physical activity that is recommended daily is achieved. No excuse, the only excuse if you don’t want to do it, and guess what your health will pay the price if you don’t. The most troubling aspect of exercise is that many of us allow it to mentally mess with us. If you improve your mental state, it makes it so easy to set a goal, stick to it and actually make it happen. We’re our worst enemy most of the time.

Written By Jason Jones