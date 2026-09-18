UNITED STATES—Jeez did life throw me a curveball last week. It always seems like when you think you cannot take anymore another thing is thrown your way. My dad has been dealing with some illnesses for quite some time. When I say that I have been dealing with hospitals far longer than I prefer to say, I mean it. It dates back to 2019 when my dad just didn’t look like himself, and I knew it right away, so I went with him to his see his primary care physician.

I was pissed because I could obviously see something was wrong, yet his PCP, who I think is a complete moron and idiot, could not. The specialist immediately knew something was wrong and he was forced to be admitted to the ER immediately because he was so swollen he was at the risk of going into cardiac arrest. He was in the hospital for almost a month.

I was there daily as well, trying to figure out what was taking place and asking questions. It is so crazy when you have a loved one in the hospital how, ‘the doctor’ is barely there and when they are it’s like an in and out thing. Oh, that is not going to happen during my clock I’m going to ask questions. After that near death experience, we get news that his kidney is failing, and he is going to need a transplant.

That was another massive blow, but the realization hit me that was serious. I’ve known plenty of people who have gotten kidneys and sustained a decent life. While scary that was not going to stop the fight. About a year later, he gets an infection in his foot, and it seemed small at first, but it was beyond gnarly; it was something out of a horror movie. A massive chunk of his bottom foot was missing as a result of a scar that turned into a serious infection that nearly killed him.

He was at one hospital for almost 3 weeks. Then another month in a specialized facility. The infection was bad, and the doctors had to give him specific meds to ensure the wound would slowly but surely heal. This is a concern because he’s Diabetic so wounds take much longer to heal and can be dangerous. After almost 3 months in the hospital, he gets released to FINALLY go home. All feels well, but then he moves to North Carolina. Within a day, he’s back at the hospital because he has contracted MRSA, which is a serious bacterium.

The stress in my head I can’t even put into words. I was more annoyed because no one called me to alert me of the situation. I had to find out myself by asking questions. He was in the hospital at least another month before finally being released, and the healing process started. He utilized a hyperbaric chamber to heal the wound faster than expected, but as his foot doctor initially mentioned it was possible this could come back. Fingers crossed that it wouldn’t though.

Well, the news came last week that his new PCP noted that the surgery he was having to have some bone in the foot shaved off, would have to be more extensive, he was about to lose part of his foot. Not the complete leg, but below the knee. My brain starts firing in all these directions because now I become a worry bot, but I realize. Its not the end of the world, just a new adjustment.

This is going to prevent any infection and this will help ensure his chances when a kidney comes and there shouldn’t be a worry about an infection in the foot. I was explained he was getting a prosthetic leg and my dad was at peace at it. Which I understood, but it just hit me, things are going to change. My dad is going to need more assistance with things in his daily life when it comes to doing things. He has a scooter that he will need to use to move around until his prosthetic leg which will be completed within a month after having part of his leg amputated.

I don’t like that it felt like none of the doctors where he previously lived caught this serious issue sooner. I feel like you have those good doctors, but they are rare. There are those who actually care and others who just want to get you in and out. It is so important when you find a good doctor who is an advocate for you that you keep them, that is also a sign to be aware of your health.

This is my life and why it’s something I didn’t expect, I’m just going to roll with the punches. I still have my father here and that is all that matters. Whatever I can and have to do to make his life more comfortable and easier I’m going to do just that.