The Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which is an event described as the unofficial conclusion to the global Thoroughbred racing season, is upcoming again. A lot of horse racing fans, both veterans and newbies, are highly anticipating the return of one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world in 2025. With a full schedule of world-class horse racing, an absurd amount of money to be won both by competitors and bettors, and a “Win and You’re In” series that created a lot of drama around the world, the 42nd running of this global event is shaping up to be a world-class two-day festival that everyone is sure to enjoy.

Locations and Dates

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, California. Located in Southern California, the track itself is known by its motto, “Where the turf meets the surf,” and for a good reason. The venue is situated near the coastline, offering a picturesque backdrop as the waves of the beach provide a stunning backdrop for the event. Not only that, this isn’t the first time the track will host the Breeders’ Cup, as this 2025 iteration of the event will be its fourth time hosting. Successful stagings followed in 2017, 2021, and 2024.

The main dates for the event are Friday, October 31, 2025, which will be a Future Stars Friday, and Saturday, November 1, 2025, which will be Championship Saturday. The World Championships will also anchor the Del Mar Village Breeders’ Cup Festival Week, which runs from October 27 through November 1. This event includes celebratory events such as charity functions, the Post-Position Draw, and the opening day itself.

Schedules and Purses

The two-day event features 14 Grade 1 Championship races with combined purses and awards totaling over $34 million. That said, Future Stars Friday will be dedicated to two-year-old Thoroughbreds, which aims to showcase the next generation of stars. It features five championship races, which include the following:

The $2 million NetJets Juvenile Fillies (G1)

The $2 million FanDuel Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (G1)

The $1 million Juvenile Turf (G1)

The $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1)

The $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1)

On the other hand, Championship Saturday will be highlighted by the marquee race, which is the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, which has a purse of $7 million and will be contested on a 1 ¼ dirt track. This specific day will feature nine championship races for horses aged three and above and will cover a variety of distances and surfaces, which include:

The $4 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1)

The $2 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1)

The $2 million FanDuel Mile Presented by PDJF (G1)

The $2 million Cygames Sprint (G1)

The $1 million Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile (G1)

The $1 million Prevagen Turf Sprint (G1)

The $1 million PNC Bank Filly and Mare Sprint (G1)

The $2 million Maker’s Mark Filly and Mare Turf (G1)

Key Updates and the Road to Del Mar

The road to the 2025 Breeders’ Cup is paved by the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In. This series has been significantly expanded this year, and the global series now features a record 93 races in 15 countries, which include South Africa and Asia, offering winners of these races an automatic berth with fees paid into the corresponding championship races in the upcoming Breeders’ Cup.

Additionally, in its commitment to maintaining a clean sport, some medication policies have been updated. The Challenge Series will now run without Lasix. That said, the selection for the Breeders’ Cup races will only be awarded for graded races that are contested medication-free, which includes the prohibition of Lasix at least 48 hours before the race.

The event now also grants a more generous travel package for those who are automatically selected. For those outside North America, a grant of $10,000 will be awarded, and for those outside the country, a grant of $40,000 will be awarded.

Final Words

The 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships promise not only elite horse racing but also an unforgettable festival for horse racing enthusiasts. With a record-setting purse and elite sportsmanship, the event continues to raise the bar for horse racing events globally. That said, the 42nd running of the event is surely an event to remember.