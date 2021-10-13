TUCSON, AZ—UCLA crushed the woeful and winless Arizona Wildcats, 34-16 on Saturday, October 9 at Arizona Stadium. Bouncing back from their discouraging loss against Arizona State at the Rose Bowl last week, UCLA got back to what it does best- running the ball down the opponents’ throat.

Whether it was Brittain Brown who led the team with 146 yards and a late touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 117 yards while Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson added three TD’s in the decisive victory.

UCLA ran wild in the desert for 337 yards on the ground. UCLA (4-2, 2-1 PAC-12) still has a legitimate shot at the PAC-12 South after handing Arizona their 17th consecutive loss. “We did what we had to do,” said UCLA Coach Chip Kelly. “We finished them off.”

Arizona kept it competitive in the first half, driving down the field, yet the resurgent Bruins defense bent, but did not break. Despite reaching the red zone six times, Arizona only managed to find the end zone once. Settling for field goals instead, the loss drops them to (0-5, 0-2 PAC-12).

Surprisingly, DTR only threw for 82 yards and a lone touchdown pass while running for another two. As a quarterback in this generation where stats and analytics have run amok, the Bruins leader sole purpose is to win.

“That was our plan all along,” said Thompson-Robinson.

For the first time in Kelly’s tenure, the Bruins used silver screens to call plays from the press box. Why? Former UCLA Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch now roams the Arizona sidelines as the Wildcats new head coach. Next week, the Bruins travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Washington Huskies on Saturday, October 17.