PASADENA—On Saturday September 17, the UCLA Bruins faced the South Alabama Jaguars with a 32-31 victory. The outcome occurred on the last play of regulation as kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 24-yard field goal sailed through the uprights.

The final drive of the game resulted in the win for the Bruins was set by a great defensive play by Carl Jones Jr. Facing fourth and two on the UCLA 22, the Jaguars lined up for a 39-yard field gold. Right before the snap they went into a regular formation and attempted to get the first down, but Jones Jr. sacked the quarterback.

“My eyes lit up when they hiked it to the quarterback and he was looking for somebody to pass the ball to, the only thing that was on my mind was to go get him-this could be a chance to change the game and that’s what happened. We changed the game,” said Jones Jr. at the post game conference.

The stars who kept the game close for South Alabama were Running Back La’Damian Webb and Quarterback Carter Bradley. Webb rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown while Bradley passed for 237 yards and two scores. They were trying to become the fourth Sun Belt program in the past two weeks to beat a power five program.

After his game-winning field goal, UCLA’s Barr-Mira had this to say about the pressure filled moment:

“Any kicker dreams of having these moments and in the moment all I was focused on was making that kick treating it like any other kick. I just went out there and it felt like any other operation.”

The bottom line is that UCLA now holds a 3-0 non-conference record as they as they head to Colorado to face the Colorado Buffaloes in their Pac-12 opener.

UCLA Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had another excellent game and spoke to Canyon News after the victory stating:

“I feel great. And I feel like availability is the best ability and I want to finish all 12 games with my boys for the duration of the year.”

Only 29,000 fans showed up for the game setting off a fire storm on social media. Several factors involved the game starting at 11 a.m., to which coach Chip Kelly condescendingly called brunch with the Bruins. The academic semester had not started at UCLA either.

Their next home game is Friday, September 30 against the Washington Huskies and it will be televised by ESPN.