TAMPA, FL—Tom Brady’s late game heroics with a touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds left in the game helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 on Sunday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium.

In a low scoring game where defense dominated, the Rams clung to a 13-9 lead late in the 4th quarter. With 2 minutes, the Rams had a chance to secure the victory with a first-down, but were unable to make it happen. With 54 seconds left in the game, Tampa Bay had one last chance.

Brady quickly moved down the field and with 13 seconds left in the game to throw the winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton.

Brady set another record becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards. The Rams defense played well, except the final disappointing final drive where Tampa marched down the field for the game winning touchdown.

The Rams fall two games under .500 at a mark of (3-5). The Rams find themselves in third place in the NFC West behind the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams dynamic duo Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp got the team on the scoreboard early with the 69-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to a wide open Kupp, putting them up 7-3 early.

A reoccurring problem for the Rams is their inability to score touchdowns in the red zone. Two key possessions stand out: Rams Running Back Darrell Henderson Jr. drove to the 8-yard line, and Stafford was unable to find Allen Robinson which led to the Rams forced to settle for a Matt Gay 26-yard field goal.

In the third quarter, the Rams reached the Bucs 10-yard line, when Stafford was sacked for the 28th time this season, blowing another Red Zone opportunity settling for a field goal.

Aaron Donald and the Rams defense played their best game of the season. Donald had two sacks, one on a critical fourth down in the third quarter. The Rams did make a goal line stand with 2 minutes left. They failed to convert on third down.

It’s beginning to feel redundant describing the Rams problems on offense. First, the threat of the big play-down field has been non-existent. The rushing attack has been horrible, the Rams rushed for only 15 yards against the Buccaneers. The offensive line has been injured and ineffective, unable to protect Stafford in the pocket.

The Rams will look to get back on track next Sunday, when they host division foe the Arizona Cardinals.