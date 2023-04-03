SAN FRANCISCO—Cafe Mums, a historic restaurant located in San Francisco has officially closed its doors on Sunday, April 2.

Cafe Mums opened in 1979 and was one of the first restaurants in the Bay Area to serve Shabu-shabu which is a Japanese-style hotpot, with thinly sliced meat and vegetables served with dipping sauces.

Mums also received the San Francisco Legacy Business milestone, which recognizes longstanding and historically or culturally-important small businesses, right before the COVID-19 pandemic.

After four decades in business the owner decided to retire. The restaurant posted on their website they will miss the customers and community and thanked them all for the support throughout the years.