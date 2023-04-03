SAN FRANCISCO—Love Tea boba shop which is located on Broadway and Grant Avenue has been victimized by two separate burglaries that occurred on March 30.

According to surveillance video obtained from the scene, a woman entered the shop just before 4 a.m. through a broken glass door. Once inside she immediately goes to the shop’s tip jar and walks around the counter to the cash register. She took all the money that was left in the register that night and fled the scene. The burglary took less than two minutes to complete according to reports.

About 10 minutes after the crime, another burglar entered Love Tea and attempted to steal from the register to no success. The suspect got away with the shop’s electronic tablets for apps like DoorDash and GrubHub.

Last year, Love Tea was attacked by vandals and the crime left the owner with two broken glass windows that the owner felt were too expensive to repair. The owner Nancy Yu Law runs Love Tea and another business in Chinatown with her two sons and husband. She took over Love Tea during the pandemic in 2021.

There has been a series of burglaries that occurred in the San Francisco area. Many small businesses have been targeted.