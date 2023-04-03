SAN FRANCISCO—Residents located within the 94110 zip code may be missing mail after a postal worker was robbed of the keys to boxes that store both incoming and outgoing mail officials announced.

The post office employee who was located on Folsom Street between Jarboe and Tompkins Avenues was robbed on March 11. The worker was not injured, but the assailant got away with the employee’s keys.

A separate incident took place on Wednesday, March 29, where multiple relay boxes were broken into. The U.S. Postal Service stated they don’t know what pieces of mail are missing or who they belong to, but residents within the Mission, Bernal Heights and College Hill Districts are impacted. Those areas contain about 70,000 people. Postal inspectors believe the theft is linked to the robbery that occurred on March 11, but it has not been confirmed.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the conviction of those who robbed the postal worker, and up to $10,000 for those responsible for mail theft.

According to federal officials, mail culprits steal mail with the purpose of cultivating personal information to commit fraud. They look for banking information, credit card information, checks, and any other personal identifiers.