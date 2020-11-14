CALIFORNIA — The state of California issued travel advisories on Friday, November 13 as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a joint travel advisory. They urge visitors who travel to their states or are “returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine” for 14 days, according to Governor Newsom’s office website.

The California Department of Public Health encourage California residents to stay home and avoid travel that is non-essential. In addition, the department cautions that “travel itself can be a risk for exposure to COVID-19, particularly travel through shared conveyance such as air, bus or rail travel.”

Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of Health and Human Services in California, says the travel advisory is not a restriction nor a ban. He explains that the state did an advisory because “we’ve recognized that this partnership with all Californians to choose to do things that we know reduce spread” is important.

The travel advisory comes as California hit 1 million coronavirus cases. Johns Hopkins University said that California had 1,006,400 cases in the early hours of Friday, November 13. Los Angeles County has the most cases of any U.S. county, with 330,450 cases.

According to NPR, the United States is reporting more than 100,000 coronavirus cases a day and could rise to more than 200,000 daily cases by Thanksgiving.

This year, Thanksgiving will be on Thursday, November 26.