SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, March 7, at approximately 12:49 a.m. the San Francisco Fire Department reported two people were injured in a car crash on the Bay Bridge on I80 E & The Embarcadero. First responders arrived on the scene of the vehicle collision had to use a hydraulic rescue tool to extract one person trapped inside the vehicle. The collision shut down many lanes of traffic. The SFFD posted a tweet about the accident.

According to Vital Signs statistics from 2016, San Francisco has one of the lowest fatality rates per capita but one of the highest fatality rates per mile driven. It ranked near the top of 2016’s list of having the most dangerous roads in the region. Motorists account for the majority of the fatalities region-wide, while pedestrians and bicyclists account for the majority of fatalities.

The Bay Area, Washington, Chicago, and Los Angeles rank favorably behind New York for the safest roads among major metro areas, each with just under six traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2015.