SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, October 10, officers responded to a carjacking that resulted in an officer-involved shooting that led to the suspect in the carjacking being killed.

Around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking with a knife near Market and Gough Street. According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), the carjacking suspect, identified as a male, was located and pursued down Otis Street. In an attempt to detain the suspect, one officer was involved in a shooting where the suspect was shot. Officers immediately rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, noted the SFPD. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed to the public was later declared dead on the scene. Officers found a knife in the area after the shooting. The events were captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.

(1/2) On Saturday, Oct 10, 2020 at approx. 11:26p officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking w/ a knife at Market/Gough. Officers located the suspect and pursued the suspect to the unit block of Otis St. where they attempted to detain him. pic.twitter.com/pENW36lWIF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 11, 2020

The case is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD), the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), the Department of Police Accountability (DPA), and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). A town hall meeting will be held within 10 days to address the shooting, “as part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability,” stated the SFPD in a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.