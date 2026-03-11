SAN FRANCISCO—City College of San Francisco (CCSF) plans to shut down its 47-year-old Downtown Center 2026 term because of low enrollment and loss of California State funding. When the end of the Spring 2026 term finishes, it will close its door as a community college forever.

Starting in summer 2026, classes at the Downtown Center will be moved to other City College of San Francisco locations. Courses such as culinary, fashion and language arts will be relocated to other under-enrolled campuses such as Chinatown/North Beach Center.

The City College of San Francisco owns the 84,000 square feet facility, it is looking to partner with other educational institutions, the city or community organizations.

Currently, 152 full-time students are enrolled at the Downtown Center, which does not meet the California State mandatory requirement of 1,000 students to keep its annual $2 million annual funding. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in remote learning and downtown foot traffic has slowed down, causing the Downtown Center to be shut down.